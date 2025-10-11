Namibia Hand Shocking Defeat To South Africa In T20I, Proteas Attain Unwanted Record After Conceding Four-Wicket Loss

Namibia vs South Africa: Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia clinched a historic four-wicket victory over Donovan Ferreira's South Africa in the only T20I match at the Wanderers Cricket Ground in Windhoek, on Saturday, October 11.

Namibia bowler Ruben Trumpelmann was named the 'Player of the Match' following his three-wicket haul in the four-over spell at an economy rate of 7.00.

The Proteas achieved an unwanted record after the shocking defeat to Namibia. It was the second time that South Africa conceded a defeat to an associate nation in the shortest format. Earlier, the Proteas suffered a loss against the Netherlands in the 2022 T20I World Cup.

The Proteas also became the fourth full-member nation which have conceded a defeat to Namibia in the 20-over format. Earlier, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka also suffered a loss against Namibia.

Meanwhile, Namibia proved that it's not over until the end. This is the second time Namibia have clinched a win on the last delivery of a T20I match. Previously, Namibia sealed a last-ball win over Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in 2022.

Ruben Trumpelmann's Fiery Spell Restricts South Africa To 134/8

South Africa won the toss and decided to bat against Namibia. However, Donovan Ferreira's decision did not come in handy in the end.

Jason Smith's (31 runs from 30 balls, 2 fours) and Rubin Hermann's (23 runs from 18 balls, 2 fours and 1 six) solid knocks helped the Proteas propel to 134/8 in the first innings.

Namibia displayed a stunning while bowling. It was Trumpelmann who led the hosts' bowling attack with his three-wicket haul. Max Heingo also bagged two wickets. Meanwhile, Gerhard Erasmus, Ben Shikongo, and JJ Smit took one wicket each in their respective spell.

Zane Green Scores Winning Run For Namibia To Create History

During the run chase, Zane Green's clutch knock in the end helped Namibia clinch a win. Even though the South Africans were at their best while bowling but still Namibia's batters stood still on the crease and clinched a historic win.

Zane Green stayed unbeaten on the crease and played a 30-run knock from 23 balls to chase down the target. Green smashed two fours and one six during his time on the crease.

Apart from Green, Ruben Trumpelmann also stayed unbeaten on the crease. Trumpelmann played an 11-run knock from 8 balls at a strike rate of 137.50.

In the sixth delivery of the final over of the match, it was Zane Green who slammed a four towards the mid-wicket, which helped Namibia create history.