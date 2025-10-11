Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'Not A Big Concern': Sneh Rana Shrugs Off India's Batting Woes Ahead Of Much-anticipated Australia Tie In Women's World Cup

Updated 11 October 2025 at 21:24 IST

'Not A Big Concern': Sneh Rana Shrugs Off India's Batting Woes Ahead Of Much-anticipated Australia Tie In Women's World Cup

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will host defending champions Australia in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup tie on Sunday in Vizag.

Reported by: Anirban Sarkar
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Sneh Rana celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp
Sneh Rana celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Marizanne Kapp | Image: AP
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

India will be put through their paces when they host defending champions Australia in a much-anticipated Women's World Cup encounter in Vizag on Sunday. Fresh from their loss against South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. need to pull up their socks in order to tighten up their performance.

Sneh Rana Defends India's Batting Frailties

Batting has been India's crisis point, and they have been badly exposed in all three games so far. The top order has failed to fire as the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues haven't lived up to the expectations so far.

Had it not been Richa Ghosh, India would have faced a far more humiliating defeat. However, ahead of the Australia match, Sneh Rana has downplayed all concerns. In the pre-match press conference, she said, “I don’t think it’s a big concern. Our batters have handled such situations well in the past, and ups and downs are part and parcel of the game. As you know, we have some of the best batters in the world on our side, and I’m confident they’ll bounce back strongly.”

India And Australia Have Their Batting Conundrum

Australia warmed up in style for the Women's World Cup after they defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series just before the showpiece event. The defending champions also had a batting collapse in their last two matches, but centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney saved the day for the defending champions.

Also Read: Women's World Cup 2025: England Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt Scripts ODI History, Joins Elite List With Majestic Century Against Sri Lanka

The rain delay in Vizag added some extra factors to the game, but there is no prediction of any kind of interruption, and an exciting game is on the cards. More than 15000 tickets have been sold, and this game could break the highest attendance record for an ICC T20I or ODI World Cup group phase match.

Also Read: 'We Know How Much India Wants To Beat Australia': Cautious Alyssa Healy Refuses To Lose Focus Ahead Of Crucial Women's World Cup Tie

Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 11 October 2025 at 21:24 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source