'Not A Big Concern': Sneh Rana Shrugs Off India's Batting Woes Ahead Of Much-anticipated Australia Tie In Women's World Cup
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will host defending champions Australia in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup tie on Sunday in Vizag.
India will be put through their paces when they host defending champions Australia in a much-anticipated Women's World Cup encounter in Vizag on Sunday. Fresh from their loss against South Africa, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. need to pull up their socks in order to tighten up their performance.
Sneh Rana Defends India's Batting Frailties
Batting has been India's crisis point, and they have been badly exposed in all three games so far. The top order has failed to fire as the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues haven't lived up to the expectations so far.
Had it not been Richa Ghosh, India would have faced a far more humiliating defeat. However, ahead of the Australia match, Sneh Rana has downplayed all concerns. In the pre-match press conference, she said, “I don’t think it’s a big concern. Our batters have handled such situations well in the past, and ups and downs are part and parcel of the game. As you know, we have some of the best batters in the world on our side, and I’m confident they’ll bounce back strongly.”
India And Australia Have Their Batting Conundrum
Australia warmed up in style for the Women's World Cup after they defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series just before the showpiece event. The defending champions also had a batting collapse in their last two matches, but centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney saved the day for the defending champions.
The rain delay in Vizag added some extra factors to the game, but there is no prediction of any kind of interruption, and an exciting game is on the cards. More than 15000 tickets have been sold, and this game could break the highest attendance record for an ICC T20I or ODI World Cup group phase match.
11 October 2025