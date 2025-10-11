Women's World Cup 2025: England Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt Scripts ODI History, Joins Elite List With Majestic Century Against Sri Lanka

Women's World Cup 2025: Nat Sciver-Brunt-led England have locked horns against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the 12th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, on Saturday, October 11.

In the 12th match of the prestigious tournament, Nat Sciver-Brunt played a captain's knock, scoring 117 runs from 117 balls at a strike rate of 100.00. She hammered nine fours and two sixes during her time on the crease.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Etches Name In Record Books

Sciver-Brunt's time on the crease came to an end in the fifth delivery of the 50th over in the first innings, when Udeshika Prabodhani dismissed the English skipper.

Following the scintillating hundred against Sri Lanka Women, Nat Sciver-Brunt etched her name in the record books. The 33-year-old English captain became the first player to hammer the most centuries in the Women’s World Cups. Sciver-Brunt hammered five hundreds in the prestigious ICC event.

The all-rounder broke another milestone as she became the second-highest English player to score the most centuries in the Women's ODIs for her side. Nat Sciver-Brunt went past former cricketer and England's current head coach Charlotte Edwards to achieve the feat.

Nat Sciver-Brunt slammed 10 centuries for England in the Women's ODIs and holds the second spot in the chart. Tammy Beaumont holds the top spot with 12 hundreds in the 50-over format for England. Charlotte Edwards stands in third place with nine centuries for England in the Women's ODIs.

As of now, England hold the second position in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings with four points at a net run rate of +1.757 after playing two matches.

Sri Lanka Need 254 Runs To Win Over England

Recapping the first innings of the match between Sri Lanka and England. Chamari Athapaththu-led Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl against England..

Nat Sciver-Brunt's brilliant century and Tammy Beaumont's resilient knock helped England propel to 253/9 in the first inning.