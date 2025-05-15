'Kohli Is About Winning': Nasser Hussain Dissects Virat Kohli's Retirement From Test Cricket Despite Being Only 36 Years Old

Virat Kohli recently shocked the cricketing fraternity when he took to social media platform Instagram and announced his retirement from test cricket. Virat Kohli is one of the flagbearers of test cricket and brought back interest in the format after fans seemed to be losing interest in it. As Virat Kohli announced his retirement ahead of the England series, fans and former cricketers took to social media and other platforms to shower praises on the legendary batter. Amidst this former England captain Nasser Hussain has dissected the reasons behind Kohli's retirement as many feel he could have played another 3-4 years with the kind of fitness he has.

Nasser Hussain Calls Virat Kohli ‘The Ultimate Winner’

Nasser Hussain recently in a podcast with Sky Sports Cricket opened up on the possible reasons behind Virat Kohli's retirement. In the podcast he stated that Virat Kohli is all about winning and that whenever the former Indian Captain steps onto the field he gives his 100%.

"He is the ultimate winner, he sees the end goal as a win, and he is desperate for that. Everything for Kohli is about winning. Why do you think he's so good in run chases? He can't go on the field and not be a hundred per cent, he can't ever go: 'I'll just do my best today. That may have formed part of his retirement decision, he doesn't want to be a normal cricketer, just doing a little bit here and there. He made India into the force they are today," said Nasser Hussain in the podcast as he talked about Virat Kohli's retirement.

What Impact Will Virat Kohli's Retirement Have On Indian Test Setup?

Virat Kohli's retirement from test cricket came just days after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from the format. With the current captain and the former captain gone, India will be missing two of their most experienced players for the England series.