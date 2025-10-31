'She’s Going To Be A Star For India': Nasser Hussain's Old Post Resurfaces After Jemimah Rodrigues Masterclass Stuns Australia In Women's World Cup

India pulled off a record-breaking victory over Australia in the Women's World Cup semifinal. Phoebe Litchfield's maiden World Cup century had put Australia in uncharted territory, but Jemimah Rodrigues's unbeaten century helped India to secure a place in the Women's World Cup final and will face South Africa on November 2.

Naseer Hussain's Old Jemimah Rodrigues Post Resurfaced

This happens to be Jemimah's 3rd ODI century and her first in the ODI World Cup. The 25-year-old registered her best knock of 127 to see out the defending champions with ease. On a day when India wanted a saviour, Jemimah proved her worth once again in the batting lineup.

After India's whirlwind victory, Naseer Hussain's old post has resurfaced. The former Indian captain had posted a photo of himself with Jemimah back in 2018. He captioned it, “Remember the name... Jemimah Rodrigues.. did some throw downs with her today .. she’s going to be a star for India”

People have spotted the post and lauded Nasser for his knowledge.

India Have A Tough Task To Cut Out In Final

Both India and South Africa never faced each other in an ODI World Cup final, and both Laura Wolvaardt and Harmanpreet Kaur will be determined to see themselves on that podium. South Africa have proved their mettle with an all-round display against England in the 1st semifinal. They have been beaten just twice in the tournament and have looked like a balanced side.

