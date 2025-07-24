Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Likely To Tour England In 2026 As BCCI Announces Away White-Ball Tour

India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammate Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI match against England, at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack | Image: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket In India (BCCI) has announced a new men's limited-over away tour of England in 2026. Team India and England Cricket will lock horns in white-ball cricket, with the series comprising of five T20Is and three ODIs in July 2026. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli solely being active in the ODI format, they could be a part of the action in the three One-Day matches.

BCCI Announces Away White-Ball Tour Against England In 2026

The Indian Cricket Team are currently in red-ball action against England Cricket in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. With the series in a critical stage, both sides are aiming for a win at the Old Trafford Cricekt Ground in Manchester. One win would seal the series win for England, while India can level it up once again, making the final test at The Oval in Kennington, South London.

Team India will face off against England in white-ball action against England Cricket in 2026, as announced by the BCCI. The Men in Blue will be touring the UK in July next year for the limited-over series, including a five-match T20I series and then a three-match ODI series.

Check out the entire schedule for India's away limited-over tour to England in 2026 below:

1st T20I India July 1 Banks Homes Riverside, Durham 2nd T20I India July 4 Old Trafford, Manchester 3rd T20I India July 7 Trent Bridge, Nottingham 4th T20I India July 9 Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol 5th T20I India July 11 Utilita Bowl, Southampton 1st ODI India July 14 Edgbaston, Birmingham 2nd ODI India July 16 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 3rd ODI India July 19 Lord's, London

After announcing their respective retirements from T20 and Test cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain a part of the ODI regime and are yet to be in action for Team India. While both have featured in the IPL, the next time the Rohit-Kohli duo would be in India colors would be at the white-ball series against Australia while Down Under.

BCCI Also Announces India Women's Away Tour Against England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also announced an away series for the India women's team. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India would face off against England in three T20Is which will take place on May 28th, 30th and 2nd June.

India Women would then face off against England in a one-off test match at July 10, 2026, at the home of cricket in Lord's, London.