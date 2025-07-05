Nat Sciver-Brunt Ruled Out Of Entire Women’s T20I Series Against India Due to Injury; Tammy Beaumont Steps Up As England Captain

Nat Sciver-Brunt is caught out by India's Harmanpreet Kaur during the second Women's International T20 Match between England and India at the Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol | Image: PA via AP

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I: England Women have suffered a tremendous setback as their skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of action for the entire T20I series against India. The regular skipper was not seen in action when England-W locked horns against India-W in the 3rd T20I, where the hosts won by five runs at the Kennington Oval. However, the regular skipper has been ruled out of the rest of the series.

Nat Sciver-Brunt Ruled Out Of Entire T20I Series Against India Women

Nat Sciver-Brunt did not put her bowling arm to use in the first two matches she played against India Women. The all-rounder stuck to just batting because of workload management. However, the England-W skipper sustained an injury during the 2nd T20I and did not participate in the third match.

Unfortunately, all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of action after sustaining an injury to her left groin. Tammy Beaumont has been named as the stand-in skipper for the rest of the series. However, she is expected to make her return to the ODI series against India Women.

"Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the rest of the Vitality IT20 series against India due to the injury to her left groin she sustained in Bristol.

"Tammy Beaumont will continue to captain in her absence, with Maia Bouchier replacing Sciver-Brunt in the squad. Sciver-Brunt is expected to be available for selection for the start of the Metro Bank ODI series," England Cricket said in a statement shared on 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

England Women have also announced that Maia Bouchier will be replacing Nat Sciver-Brunt in the T20I series against India Women.

England-W Open Win Count Against India-W In T20I Series

England Women have finally opened their win count against India Women with a win by five runs on the 3rd T20I. The score now stands at 2-1, with the Indian women's side having a firm win after gaining consecutive triumphs in the first two matches.

The English openers batted first and opened firmly with a proper partnership built early on. While the remaining batters failed to pick up big numbers, Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt-Hodge primarily helped ENG-W to reach 171/9.