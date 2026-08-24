Naveen-ul-Haq Returns, Ibrahim Zadran To Lead, Afghanistan's Squad for India T20Is Revealed

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced its 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, scheduled to be played from September 13 to 17 at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.



Ibrahim Zadran will captain Afghanistan in the series, marking his first assignment as the team's full-time T20I skipper, according to the ACB website.



Fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq returns to the national squad after recovering from a stress fracture in his right shoulder. The injury had ruled him out of Afghanistan's T20I series against the West Indies and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Naveen's return strengthens Afghanistan's pace attack, which also features Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai.



Experienced all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has also been recalled, adding depth to the middle order and another bowling option.



Uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Noor Rahman has earned his maiden call-up after impressing in domestic cricket. He has been part of Afghanistan's development pathway and has also performed well at domestic and A-team level. The squad also boasts a strong spin department led by Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Nangyal Kharoti, while veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi adds further experience and balance.



ACB Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said the board had focused on selecting a balanced and well-prepared squad for the series and expressed hope that Afghanistan would produce a strong performance.



"The Afghanistan Cricket Board has always made every effort to select a well-balanced and fully prepared squad for all relevant competitions. We have followed the same approach for the upcoming series against India, and I hope the Afghanistan team will deliver an outstanding performance in these matches," he said, as quoted by the ACB website.

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"It is a great pride that Afghanistan is hosting a major cricketing nation for the first time. This reflects the progress Afghan cricket has made toward achieving its major objectives and shows that we are steadily advancing toward the strategic goals identified by the organisation," he further added.



The Afghanistan team will travel to India ahead of the series for training and final preparations.

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Afghanistan Squad for the three-match T20I Series Against India



Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.