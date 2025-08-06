Navjot Singh Sidhu Takes Major Swipe At Gautam Gambhir's Critics, Credits India Coach for Crucial 'Transition'

Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Indian cricketer turned commentator, has fired back at Gautam Gambhir's critics after Team India's win in the fifth Test at The Oval. Sidhu asked whether they would stand and applaud the head coach after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended in a 2-2 draw.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Takes Aim At The Gautam Gambhir Critics

Team India's losses to New Zealand and Australia in Test cricket drew criticism over Gautam Gambhir's coaching capabilities. The former Indian cricketer did not have a splurging start as the team encountered severe series losses.

However, Team India did the unthinkable after the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England ended in a draw. It was a significant moment for the side as the 'never give up' attitude helped them secure two humongous wins and a draw to level the series.

Navjot Singh Sidhu applauded Gautam Gambhir after Team India levelled the series against England. The former cricketer pointed out that Gambhir deserves the credit for the gutsy win in the fifth test match and also hit back at the critics.

"We do a lot of hero-worshipping. I want to say that whenever India plays even a little badly, anyone and everyone climbs on Gautam Gambhir and blames him. Will you stand up and greet him today?" Navjot Singh Sidhu said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Sidhu Applauds Gautam Gambhir For Fostering Major Transition In Team India

Navjot Singh Sidhu also heaped praise on Gautam Gambhir for fostering a transition, where they would back up players like Washington Sundar and Akash Deep.

While the former cricketer believes Kuldeep Yadav would've been a better option, he believes Gambhir saw room for improvement in them and put them in the line of action.

"It was Gautam Gambhir who insisted on this transition, who gave opportunities to guys like Akash Deep and Washington. Yes, Kuldeep was maybe a better option. But he had conviction. There will be scope for improvement today and tomorrow as well. But for someone who has been questioned and criticised so much, today give him the due that he deserves," Sidhu added.