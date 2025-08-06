West Indies Announces ODI Team With Shai Hope Leading The Charge vs Pakistan; Caribbean Men Seek Automatic Entry For 2027 World Cup

Shai Hope plays a shot during the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India, at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain | Image: ANI

Cricket West Indies has announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan. The three-match ODI series would have grave significance, as the Caribbean men are eyeing a spot in the 50-over World Cup in 2027.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India did not feature the West Indies in action as they were eliminated from the tournament. They suffered a loss to Scotland in the Super Six encounter in the ICC Men's CWC Qualifier 2023.

It was heartbreaking to witness a cricketing titan fall behind, which was once considered a robust force in One-Day International Cricket.

West Indies Name 15-Man Squad For Pakistan ODIs

West Indies Cricket will feature in ODI action in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan. After they levelled the series against Ireland and lost 0-3 to England, the Caribbean Men will lock horns against the Men in Green.

The Caribbean Men will be in action under the leadership of Shai Hope, and an ideally blended squad has been put up for action. Captain Hope would have the likes of young bloods and veteran experience in the games they would play.

The team features one return as all-rounder Romario Shepherd returns to the national side in the 50-over format. The last time he played ODI cricket was against Bangladesh in 2024.

West Indies' ODI Squad For Three-Match ODI Series vs Pakistan: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

West Indies Eye Automatic Qualification For Upcoming 2027 World Cup

The upcoming ODI series against Pakistan would be perfect for the West Indies to continue their quest for automatic qualification for the upcoming ICC Men's CWC 2027, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Head Coach Daren Sammy aims to continue their push for an automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. He also intends to brew a proper mentality for the success of the team in the long term.

“Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup.

“While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success,” Daren Sammy said in a statement shared on the CWI website.