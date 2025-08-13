'Need High-Quality Top Order': Pakistan Coach Mike Hesson Slams Mohammed Rizwan, Babar Azam After Embarrassing Loss vs West Indies

West Indies vs Pakistan: The Men in Green led by Mohammed Rizwan did not live upto the expectations as they lost the third and final ODI in Trinidad on Tuesday by 202 runs. Following the series loss, the Pakistan team is facing the heat from all quarters. Hours after the game, Pakistan coach Mike Hesson highlighted the points what led to their downfall.

Hesson reckons the top-order featuring Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan never gave them the platform to launch and that hurt them. He also said that the death bowling was not upto the mark as well.

‘Need that high-quality top order’

“We weren’t able to get ourselves set up in any of the games,” he said while speaking to reporters.

“We need that high-quality top order to give us a platform," he added.

“We were able to bowl some good Yorkers but also gave too many balls in the slot,” he observed. “That’s something we have to improve.”

Hope Fires For The Hosts

Shai Hope’s unbeaten century and Jayden Seales’ six-fer led West Indies to register their first series win over Pakistan since 1991 with an emphatic 202-run win the third and final ODI at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium.

Hope led from the front with an unbeaten 120 to help the West Indies post 294/6 and pacer Seales collected six wickets in reply as Pakistan were bundled out for just 92 to ensure the home side registered a 2-1 series triumph for the first time since November 1991.