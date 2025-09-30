Updated 30 September 2025 at 11:50 IST
Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel Expresses Ultimate Wish After Record-Breaking Win Over West Indies: 'Want to Qualify For 2026 World Cup'
Nepal vs West Indies: It was a historic moment for the Nepali Cricket team as they beat West Indies by 90 runs in the 2nd T20I.
Nepal vs West Indies: Led by Rohit Paudel, the Nepal cricket team were clinical in their approach as they comprehensively beat West Indies in the second T20I game on Monday in Sharjah. It ended up as a one-sided affair as Nepal won the game by 90 runs. As the team hopes to qualify for the upcoming T20 World Cup, one has to agree that it is a big win and it has come at the right time. The T20 WC is still a few months away and the Nepal team would go through qualifiers before that. Given their form, they would be hopeful of qualifying.
Captain Paudel too said that they want to qualify for the marquee event in the sub-continent.
‘Want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup’
"A lot of eyes are on Nepal, we want to continue it and want to play much more series against Test playing nations. We want to finish off on a high note, the motivation is there to clean sweep the series, for that we have to again start from the beginning. If we do that, we will carry the momentum to the qualifiers and we want to qualify for the 2026 World Cup," Paudel said at the post-match presentation.
Records Galore
With the win, Nepal not only took an unassailable 2-0 lead, but also became the first associate team to win a bilateral series against West Indies in any format and setting a record for the biggest victory margin by a non-Test playing team.
This win marks Nepal's first series victory over a full-member team across any format. Also, the margin of victory surpassed the previous record held by Afghanistan, who had defeated Zimbabwe by 81 runs in 2016, before becoming a Test-playing nation in 2017.
