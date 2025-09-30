Updated 30 September 2025 at 11:27 IST
'Sanju Mohanlal Samson is Pillar of Support For me': Varun Chakravarthy After India's Asia Cup 2025 Win | WATCH
Asia Cup 2025: Varun Chakravarthy was the star for India with the ball in the Asia Cup and now the mystery spinner has hailed Sanju 'Mohanlal' Samson for his success.
Asia Cup 2025: Varun Chakravarthy was the star for India in the Asia Cup. He picked up wickets to put India in command - not just in the middle phase of the game, but also in the powerplay on a few occasions. Following his success, he gave much of the credit to Sanju Samson, labelling the wicketkeeper lovingly as ‘Mohanlal’ as well. Chakravarthy admitted that Samson has been a ‘pillar of support’ for him.
It is heartwarming to see the camaraderie between the two cricketers from the Southern part of India. Chakravarthy may not have got a lot of wickets, but his economy was what made him special. He picked up four wickets in four games at an economy of 5.85 and that speaks volumes of his effectiveness.
The Indian team won the Asia Cup 2025 final by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday. It was a big win considering the backdrop of the match. With the win in the final, India managed to beat Pakistan all three times they faced each other.
What's Next For Team India?
The focus for a next fortnight would shift to red-ball cricket where India host West Indies for a two-match Test series.
The first Test starts from October 2 at the iconic Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. After that, the second gamw will be played in Delhi starting October 10. Chakravarthy will not be a part of that, but he will be very much in the reckoning for a spot when the squad for the white-ball tour of Australia is picked.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 11:20 IST