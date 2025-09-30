'Sanju Mohanlal Samson is Pillar of Support For me': Varun Chakravarthy After India's Asia Cup 2025 Win | WATCH

Asia Cup 2025: Varun Chakravarthy was the star for India in the Asia Cup. He picked up wickets to put India in command - not just in the middle phase of the game, but also in the powerplay on a few occasions. Following his success, he gave much of the credit to Sanju Samson, labelling the wicketkeeper lovingly as ‘Mohanlal’ as well. Chakravarthy admitted that Samson has been a ‘pillar of support’ for him.

It is heartwarming to see the camaraderie between the two cricketers from the Southern part of India. Chakravarthy may not have got a lot of wickets, but his economy was what made him special. He picked up four wickets in four games at an economy of 5.85 and that speaks volumes of his effectiveness.

The Indian team won the Asia Cup 2025 final by beating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets in Dubai on Sunday. It was a big win considering the backdrop of the match. With the win in the final, India managed to beat Pakistan all three times they faced each other.

What's Next For Team India?

The focus for a next fortnight would shift to red-ball cricket where India host West Indies for a two-match Test series.