Nepal's ICC T20 World Cup Matches Ticket Sales 2nd Most After Hosts India: REPORT

ICC T20 World Cup 2026: In what comes as a surprise, the craze of the Nepal cricket team is growing at an emphatic rate. As per a report on TOI, the tickets for the T20 matches of Nepal is in high demand. The demand is high for the four matches they are scheduled to play at the iconic Wankhede stadium.

‘Expect a lot of Nepal’

“The ticket sales for Nepal's matches has been second-best after matches involving India, which says a lot. Expect a lot of Nepal cricket fans cheering for their team at the Wankhede during the tournament,” a source close to developments told the newspaper.

The iconic stadium is the home venue for Nepal in the tournament. At the Wankhede, Nepal would take on England on February 8, then they play Italy on February 12. Then they have a game against West Indies on February 15, and then their final game at the venue is versus Scotland on February 17.

It is clear that the Nepal fans are set to be the largest travelling fanbase for the T20 WC 2026 matches in India.

The craze for the Nepal matches shows how far the country has come in cricket. Nepal is fast-growing as a cricketing nation.

Know Nepal Cricket Team

Rohit Paudel will lead the side in the upcoming edition with Dipendra Singh Airee as his deputy.