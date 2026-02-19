T20 World Cup 2026: Shivam Dube Reveals How MS Dhoni Mentored Him To Transform His Short Ball Game

India made it four in four with a narrow win over the Netherlands in their last T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match on Wednesday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shivam Dube starred for the Men In Blue as his heroics propelled India to an all-win record ahead of a crucial Super 8 stage.

Shibam Dube Credited MS Dhoni For Short Ball Improvement

Dube had a slow start but quickly grabbed the rhythm and smashed a 31-ball 66 to guide India to 193/6. He hit 4 fours and 6 sixes on a comparatively bigger ground and flexed his muscles in style as India were staring at another below-par score after stuttering at 110/4 after 13 overs.

But Dube displayed his power-hitting work rate and further went on to stamp his authority on the team. After the match, the CSK star revealed how MS Dhoni helped him to reshape his plans against short balls.

Dube said, “There was a time when I came to IPL, I was struggling a bit against short balls, at that time I was not able to hit them so cleanly, but then I realized that if I have to dominate at this level and I have that power, then why should I lag because of one thing, so I worked a lot on that thing during the off season.

“Mahi bhai had told me that it is not necessary that you have to hit a six on that ball, you can hit a boundary or take a single, so that thing was always in my mind that when I come in at the start.”

India will now venture into the knockouts and will hope to defend their T20 World Cup crown, a feat no team has achieved before. They will first host South Africa at this same venue on February 22, followed by a match against Zimbabwe in Chennai on February 26 and West Indies in Kolkata on March 1.

India's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule