WATCH VIDEO | Daryl Mitchell Tours Streets of Ahmedabad In An Auto Rickshaw Ride With His Wife

New Zealand cricketer Daryl Mitchell was spotted taking a ride on public transport with his wife in Ahmedabad during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

The New Zealand Blackcaps are currently in the city for their scheduled fixture in the marquee cricket tournament and will be in action at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera for their next group-stage encounter.

Before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicked off, Bangladesh denied travelling to India, claiming that they had safety and security concerns for their players and team management.

Their denial led to the ICC kicking out Bangladesh, with Scotland replacing them in the marquee tournament.

Daryl Mitchell Enjoys an Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Ahmedabad With His Wife

Daryl Mitchell was seen outside the ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad alongside other New Zealand cricketers over the weekend. In a video that is spreading rapidly on social media, the middle-order aggressor for the Blackcaps was seen taking a ride in an auto rickshaw alongside his wife, Amy Mitchell.

New Zealand cricketers like Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, and Glenn Phillips were also spotted outside the hotel and reportedly took local transport to visit a cafe. The players were spotted with little to no security as they enjoyed their night in Ahmedabad.

After Bangladesh attempted to demean India by saying that the T20 World Cup co-host has major security concerns, the Kiwi players roaming freely in the streets and taking local transport at night displayed how safe the Nation has been for the visiting contingent.

New Zealand To Face South Africa In T20 World Cup Group-Stage

New Zealand will face one of its biggest challenges yet in the T20 World Cup 2026 when they face South Africa in the group stage.

Both sides have been unbeaten in the tournament and would be keen to solidify their position in the group points table before the Super 8 kicks off.

The Blackcaps have put up a spirited performance, winning all their matches in the tournament so far. Proper aggression with the bat and a solid bowling output have helped them solidify their status as a juggernaut in the competition.

T20 World Cup 2024 runner-ups South Africa would make a significant push to secure themselves a spot in the summit clash once again. The Aiden Markram-led Proteas Men are also coming in hot and would be willing to make an impact on the competition as well.