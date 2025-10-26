Updated 26 October 2025 at 16:49 IST
New Zealand Outplay England In Brilliant Fashion, Snatch ODI Series Opener Victory By Four Wickets
New Zealand beat England by 4 wickets in the 1st ODI, chasing 224 in 36.4 overs. Daryl Mitchell’s unbeaten 78 and Zakary Foulkes’ 4-wicket haul powered the Blackcaps to a 1-0 series lead.
New Zealand defeated England in brilliant fashion to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match one-day series. The hosts displayed all-around brilliance as they started wreaking havoc with the ball early on.
The Blackcaps followed it up with a fine batting spell in the second innings to chase down an underwhelming 223-run target set up by the Three Lions.
England had an underwhelming start before captain Harry Brook's knock anchored them. But New Zealand outplayed them despite some hiccups they suffered during the match-up.
The Blackcaps chased down the target by scoring 224 runs in 36.4 overs to clinch a convincing triumph in the series opener ODI clash.
England Restricted To 223 Following New Zealand's Bowling Brilliance
England was made to bat first after New Zealand opted to field first at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Matt Henry bagged the first blow by dismissing opener Jamie Smith for a duck. The Kiwi bowlers were at their best as wickets of Ben Duckett, Joe Root, and Jacob Bethell fell early in the play.
Captain Harry Brook brought some stability as he pelted the New Zealand bowlers with his brilliant knock. The English skipper was dismissed at 135 runs.
England could not recover properly as wickets continued to fall after Brook's dismissal. Jos Buttler and Sam Curran also lost their wickets, putting the visitors under severe pressure.
Jamie Overton put up a fighting 54-ball 46 to help England reach 223 before being bowled out.
Zakary Foulkes bagged a four-wicket haul, while Jacob Duffy picked three wickets. Matt Henry clinched two wickets, while captain Santner scalped a wicket to end England's innings.
New Zealand Display All-Around Flair To Win Series Opener Clash
New Zealand did not start with fireworks as openers Will Young and Rachin Ravindra put down early. No. 3 batter Kane Williamson had a similar fate to Virat Kohli after falling for a duck in the first ODI.
The middle-order stood out with their performance, with Daryl Mitchell standing out with an unbeaten 78. Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham put up 24 runs, while Michael Bracewell scored 51 before being run out.
Captain Mitchell Santner put up 27 runs to carry New Zealand towards the target. It was Daryl Mitchell who secured the match-winning shot with a boundary, with the Blackcaps sealing a four-wicket win.
