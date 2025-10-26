Women's World Cup 2025 - Fitness Doubts Over Alyssa Healy Emerge As Australia Prepare For Semi-Final Against India: 'We're Really Hopeful'

Women's World Cup 2025: Australia clinched a dominating seven-wicket win over South Africa at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Saturday, October 25.

Alana King was named the 'Player of the Match' following her record-breaking seven-wicket haul in a seven-over spell, giving just 18 runs at an economy rate of 2.60.

With the win, Australia have set up date with India in the second semi-final match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, on Thursday, October 30.

Australia Head Coach Provides Update On Alyssa Healy's Injury

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Australia head coach Shelley Nitschke provided a crucial fitness update on Alyssa Healy, stating that the Aussie skipper has not yet recovered but will continue to be assessed. The head coach added that the team management is hopeful that Healy will make a comeback in the upcoming semi-final fixture against India.

"Obviously she wasn't quite up to it tonight, but she'll continue to be assessed. We're really hopeful for the semi, but there are still a few days to play out before that. We're hopeful again, and she'll just continue to be assessed the closer we get to the game," Shelley Nitschke told reporters while speaking at the post-match press conference.

Before the start of the 23rd match at the Women's World Cup 2025, Alyssa Healy sustained a calf strain during training and missed two back-to-back matches for the Aussies against England and South Africa.

Alyssa Healy displayed a stunning performance at the 2025 edition of the Women's World Cup, scoring 294 runs from four matches at a strike rate of 131.25 and an average of 98.00. Currently, the 35-year-old is the third-highest run-scorer in the prestigious ICC event.

