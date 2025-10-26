Rohit Sharma's Change of Approach In Australia Attracts Heartfelt Praise: 'He Won't Throw Away His Wicket'

Rohit Sharma's 33rd ODI century against Australia in Sydney ended all speculation regarding his form in ODI cricket. The 38-year-old faced an uncertain time after he was replaced as the ODI captain just before the Australia series.

Rohit Sharma Receives Accolades After Sydney Masterclass

He hadn't played an ODI match since the Champions Trophy final, and there was various chatter regarding his ODI future ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. Rohit trained hard, shed weight and came to Australia with a much leaner and sharper physique.

The former Indian captain didn't get runs in Perth but showed his brilliance with a valiant 73 in Adelaide in a losing cause, and kept his best for Sydney, where he levelled with Sachin Tendulkar, with nine ODI hundreds on Australian soil.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit has changed his fearless approach as he has become more secure as a batter after leaving the ODI captaincy behind. On his YouTube channel, he said, "I think it is about captaincy. Now he is playing solely as a batter. He will be cautious. He is not a captain or a leader. He is not pressured by setting the example of leading from the front by hitting a six on the first ball. He has played a lot of balls.

“Rohit knows people will judge him by the number of runs he scores. He won't go for a 20-ball 40-run cameo. He knows he has to play big knocks. He will take fewer risks and take his innings deep. It is now clear that he won't throw away his wicket.”

Rohit Sharma Racked Up A Number Of Records In Sydney

Rohit registered his 50th ODI century against Australia and became the 10th player to achieve this glorious feat. He also got past Virender Sehwag to become the highest-scoring opener. He now has 45 international centuries as an opener, the same as Sachin Tendulkar.

