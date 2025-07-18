Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Match 3, T20I Tri-Series 2025: When And Where to watch ZIM vs NZ Live in India

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand: In the third game of the ongoing tri-series, hosts Zimbabwe will take on New Zealand for the first time. While New Zealand would start firm favourites, fans would hope Zimbabwe can give the Blackcaps a run for their money. Zimbabwe, who have already lost their opening game against South Africa, would like to get a win. For NZ, who recently beat South Africa in their opener a couple of days ago, are unlikely to change their XI.

ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series 2025 Live Streaming

When will the third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series take place?

The third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series will be held on Friday, July 18.

Where will the third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series take place?

The third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series will be played at Harare Sports Club.

At what time will the third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series start?

The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

At what time will the toss for the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand take place?

The toss for the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will happen at 4 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in India?

The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

