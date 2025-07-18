Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Match 3, T20I Tri-Series 2025: When And Where to watch ZIM vs NZ Live in India

Updated 18 July 2025 at 14:43 IST
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand: In the third game of the ongoing tri-series, hosts Zimbabwe will take on New Zealand for the first time. While New Zealand would start firm favourites, fans would hope Zimbabwe can give the Blackcaps a run for their money. Zimbabwe, who have already lost their opening game against South Africa, would like to get a win. For NZ, who recently beat South Africa in their opener a couple of days ago, are unlikely to change their XI.
When will the third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series take place?
The third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series will be held on Friday, July 18.
Where will the third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series take place?
The third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series will be played at Harare Sports Club.
At what time will the third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series start?
The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will begin at 4:30 PM IST.
At what time will the toss for the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand take place?
The toss for the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will happen at 4 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand in India?
The third match of the T20 Tri-Series between Zimbabwe and New Zealand will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series in India?
The third match between Zimbabwe and New Zealand of the T20 Tri-Series will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
