New Zealand Suffer New Upset As Adam Milne Is Ruled Out Of Their T20 World Cup Squad, Jamieson Roped In As Replacement

Adam Milne celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium | Image: AP

New Zealand encountered a massive setback just days before beginning their campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Star pace bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the Blackcaps' World Cup squad, prompting NZC to make a late change in the competition.

The New Zealand Blackcaps are currently in India for an away white-ball tour and have established their dominance after winning the three-match ODI series by 2-1.

Following the one-dayers, the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps now lock horns in what is observed as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Adam Milne Ruled Out Of New Zealand's T20 World Cup Squad; Replacement Named

According to the ICC, Adam Milne has suffered a torn left hamstring. The Kiwi pacer was in action for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 tournament. But the injury will rule him out for a couple of months.

Advertisement

New Zealand has replaced Milne with Kyle Jamieson, who was originally named as the team's travelling reserve. The quick bowler's performance has been impressive in the recently concluded India ODIs, which would boost the team's confidence despite the injury setback to Adam Milne.

"We're all gutted for Adam. He had worked so hard to get himself ready for the tournament and was looking back to his best in his eight games for the Eastern Cape Sunrisers. It is unfortunate timing for Adam, and we wish him a speedy recovery.

Advertisement

"It's great that Kyle is already with us here in India. He is an integral member of our pace-bowling group and has hit the ground running on this tour," New Zealand coach Rob Walter said, as quoted by the ICC.

New Zealand To Aim For Turnaround In Ongoing T20Is Against India

The New Zealand Blackcaps have kept the ground running with a gritty performance in the series opener T20I match against India at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

However, the hosts outperformed them with the bat in the first innings, and the Blackcaps could not chase down the target.