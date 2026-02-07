New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

New Zealand will open their T20 World Cup campaign with a tricky encounter against Afghanistan on Sunday in Chennai. New Zealand didn't have the ideal preparation following a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of India in a T20I series.

Afghanistan thrashed New Zealand by 84 runs in the last edition and the Asian giants remain one of the powerhouses in the shortest format. They lost to a superior South Africa in the semifinal but will be adamant to make it work in a familiar territory.

New Zealand are battling a number of injury concerns and the Black Caps would hope they get a full-strength squad to choose from against the Afghans. The likes of Michael Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson and Devon Conway afre dealing with various injuries and the Kiwis will have a tough task to cut out with as it stands.

New Zealand vs Afghanistan, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place on Sunday, February 08.

Where Will The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

At What Time Will The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match Start?

The New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Group-Stage match will start at 11 AM IST. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

How To Watch The Live Telecast Of New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?

The live telecast of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 match will be available on Star Sports Network in India.

How To Watch The Live Streaming Of New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match In India?