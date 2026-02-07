T20 World Cup: Team India Grinds Out Victory in Spicy Wankhede Conditions, Defeat USA by 29 Runs In Tournament Opener

Axar Patel and Harmeet Singh during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai | Image: AP

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India kicks off its T20 World Cup title defence with a heroic victory over a resilient USA cricket team. The odds were stacked against the hosts after the visiting side triggered a major batting collapse.

But the Indian cricket team clawed back with the ball in brilliant fashion and salvaged a clinical victory over the USA by 29 runs. The Indian bowling unit made it difficult for the away batters to score runs.

Suryakumar Yadav Goes Bonkers With The Bat Despite USA Triggering India's Collapse

It was a tense start for Team India after being told to bat first. The early fall of wickets jolted India tremendously as the USA capitalised on the momentum.

Opener Abhishek Sharma fell for a golden duck, making the entire sea of blue at the stadium go quiet. Ishan Kishan tried to bring out the big guns by striking two sixes and a boundary, but he perished after scoring 20. Tilak Varma also stepped in to bring some balance, but was dismissed at 25 runs.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav walked when India was in a perilous position at 45/2 after 5.2 overs. Wickets continued to fall, but the Indian T20I skipper did not drop his guard.

SKY delivered a heroic rescue effort, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 49 and smashing ten boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 171.42.

India's middle order failed to fire in such a pivotal clash, with Shivem Dube falling for a duck, while Rinku Singh scored just six. 'Clutch' Hardik Pandya also couldn't get things going as he perished after scoring just five.

Axar Patel put up 14, while Arshdeep Singh scored four off six balls before being dismissed. Despite the abysmal performance, Suryakumar Yadav's mighty push helped India set up a competitive score (161/9) on the board.

Indian Bowlers Step Up With Clinical Bowling Effort, Seal 29-Run Victory

The USA were also left shaken by Team India as soon as they began the chase. The top order was shredded by the Indian pace arsenal, with Andries Gous and Saiteja Mukkamalla being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj.

Arshdeep Singh got the better of USA skipper Monank Patel, who was dismissed for a two-ball duck after Shivam Dube completed a firm catch.

The USA received some stability when Milind Kumar and Sanjay Krishnamurthi were on strike and forged a partnership gradually. Milind acted as an aggressor with a couple of boundaries and sixes, keeping the USA's chances alive.

India then found a breakthrough after Milind made a schoolboy error by walking out of the crease, and Ishan Kishan capitalised on the chance as he was dismissed via stump out. Sanjay walked back after a composed 37, while Harmeet Singh fell for a golden duck, courtesy of Axar Patel's twin strikes.

Shubham Ranjane fought till the end, scoring 37 off 22 and was eventually dismissed by Siraj in the innings' final delivery.