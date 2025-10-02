New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NZ vs AUS 2nd T20I Match In India?

New Zealand vs Australia: Michael Bracewell-led New Zealand will square off against Mitchell Marsh's Australia in the second T20I match of the series at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, on Friday, October 3.

The match between New Zealand and Australia in the second T20I match is scheduled to begin at 11:45 AM IST.

In the first T20I game of the series, Australia clinched a six-wicket win over New Zealand on October 1.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh was named the 'Player of the Match' following his 85-run knock from 43 balls at a strike rate of 197.67. Marsh hammered nine fours and five sixes during his time on the crease.

Recapping the first T20I match of the series, Australia won the toss and opted to bowl.

Tim Robinson's unbeaten 106-run knock from 66 balls propelled the Kiwis to 181/6 in the first inning. Robinson hammered 6 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 160.61 during his time on the crease.

Ben Dwarshuis led the Australian bowling attack with his two-wicket haul in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 10.00. He also conceded 40 runs.

Matt Henry led the New Zealand bowling attack with his two-wicket haul, but it was not enough for the Kiwis to defend the target.

New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be played on Friday, October 3.

What time will the New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match get underway?

The New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will get underway at 11:45 AM IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match be played?

The New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will take place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match in India?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia, 2nd T20I match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Alex Carey (Wk), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Philippe.