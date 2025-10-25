New Zealand vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the 1st ODI Match Live In India?

New Zealand will host England in the 1st ODI match at Bay Oval on Sunday. Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's return to the squad has added a new spice to the ODI series.

Kyle Jamieson will not play a part in the ODI series due to an injury, while captain Mitchell Santner and Tom Latham are in the mix to feature in the white ball format. Williamson will surely feel the heat to warm himself up as he hasn't played an ODI match since the Champions Trophy final.

For England, Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett and Joe Root will eye some much-needed match practice ahead of the Perth opener in the Ashes. England's performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup remains one of the most underwhelming displays, and the Three Lions will be keen to lay down their marker in the build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

New Zealand vs England, 1st ODI Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI match will take place on Sunday, October 25.

Where Will The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI 2025 Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI match will take place at the Bay Oval, New Zealand.

What Time Will The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI Match Start?

The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI match will start at 6:30 AM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 6:00 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI Match Live On TV?

In India, the New Zealand vs England 1st ODI match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The New Zealand vs England 1st ODI Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?