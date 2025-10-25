'Don't Know If We'll Be Coming Back': Rohit Sharma Teases His Future After Leading India To Sensational Win At Sydney

Rohit Sharma has once again stamped his authority with a sensational century at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The former Indian captain smashed his 33rd century to lead India to a brilliant nine-wicket win over Australia in the 3rd and last ODI match of the series.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit started off on a cautious note as he played the new ball effectively. But once he was in the groove, he changed gears and completed his century in 105 balls. In a post-match conversation with the broadcaster, Rohit hinted that this might be his last Australian tour.

He said, “I have played a lot of cricket in Australia and I have fond memories of playing here. Don't know if we will be coming back here. Lot of good memories, bad memories, but I will still take it with myself. You have always need to come in and start fresh, forget whatever happens for the past 15, 17 years.”

Advertisement

Rohit also became the 10th player to rack up 50 centuries in international cricket in the proceedings. He edged past Virender Sehwag to become India's highest-scoring opener. He has joined Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list as both player has now 45 centuries as an opener.

Rohit hit 13 fours and three sixes in his innings and was adjudged both Player of the Series and Player of the Match. The 38-year-old looked in complete control both him and Vikrat Kohli are expected to be picked for the upcoming South Africa ODI series, which starts on November 30.

Advertisement