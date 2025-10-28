New Zealand vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 2nd ODI Match Live In India?

The stage is set for a thrilling clash in Hamilton, where two cricketing titans will collide in 50-over action. New Zealand will lock horns against England in a gripping game of cricket, with the hosts having a 1-0 lead in the competition with a dominant all-around performance.

New Zealand has sealed a clinical victory in the series opener against England. The hosts' brilliant all-around effort at Mount Maunganui helped them clinch a win and a series lead, and the Blackcaps would be keen to bank on their momentum.

England Cricket would be desperate to bounce back in the competition and level the series in the second ODI match.

New Zealand And England Cricket All Set For 50-Over Action In Hamilton

In the first ODI, England cricket put up a modest 223-run target after a significant batting collapse. The primary credit for the Three Lions' innings goes to Captain Harry Brook's standout 135-run knock.

Apart from Brook, Jamie Overton put up some support with a 46-run knock, but England's struggles in ODI cricket continue, as their batting unit was in disarray against the New Zealand Blackcaps.

New Zealand displayed composure with the bat and ball. Daryl Mithell played anchor with his splendid 78-run knock during the chase. In the bowling department, Zakary Foulkes put up a four-wicket haul, while Matt Henry and Mitchell Santner also displayed proper consistency.

Veteran Kane Williamson was dismissed for a duck in the first ODI, and he would be yearning for another chance to display his skills.

New Zealand vs England, 2nd ODI Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI match will take place on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

Where Will The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI 2025 Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI match will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.

What Time Will The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI Match Start?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Monday.

Where Can You Watch The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI Match Live On TV?

In India, the New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The New Zealand vs England 2nd ODI Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?