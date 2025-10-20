New Zealand vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch the 2nd T20I Match Live In India?

Jos Buttler bats during the T20 cricket international between New Zealand and England in Christchurch | Image: Photosport via AP

New Zealand and England will lock horns in a high-stakes T20I clash following a rain-hit series opener, which was eventually abandoned. The series currently stands at 0-0, and one side could seize the lead to gain an advantage in the limited-over series.

Players on both sides were left frustrated after the rain-abandoned match, and they are yearning to put up a firm performance to rehearse for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

New Zealand Set To Lock Horns Against England In 2nd T20I

England Cricket put up a firm performance in the first T20I by scoring 153/6 in 20 overs. Sam Curran's unbeaten 49 and Jos Buttler's 29-run cameo helped the English side put up a modest total.

T20I stars like Phil Salt, Harry Brook and Jacob Bethell struggled to put up runs against an impressive Blackcaps bowling attack.

New Zealand's proper bowling depth put England under pressure as they lost key wickets early on. Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, and Michael Bracewell picked up a wicket each in the innings.

The Blackcaps will look to maintain all-around dominance, and all eyes will be on Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Tim Seifert to play an anchor role with the bat.

For England, Sam Curran would be key in the competition following his knock, which helped England get some momentum in the game.

The weather forecast for Christchurch is still uncertain, but fans will be in the stadium hoping for the full Twenty-20 action at the Hagley Oval.

New Zealand vs England, 2nd T20I Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I match will take place on Monday, October 20, 2025.

Where Will The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I 2025 Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I match will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

What Time Will The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I Match Start?

The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST on Monday. The toss will take place at 11:15 AM IST.

Where Can You Watch The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I Match Live On TV?

In India, the New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where Can The New Zealand vs England 2nd T20I Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?