New Zealand vs England Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 3rd ODI Match Live In India?
New Zealand leads 2-0 in the ODI series against England. With a whitewash in sight, the hosts aim to dominate again in Wellington, while England seeks a consolation win amid batting struggles.
New Zealand and England will lock horns once again in the one-day format in Wellington. Expect some intense action in the 3rd ODI, as one side is looking to secure a whitewash while the other looks to bag a consolation win.
The Mitchell Santner-led Blackcaps have already sealed a series victory with a 2-0 lead as they brutally exposed England's continued woes in white-ball cricket. The visiting side will be desperate to salvage pride in the final ODI match of the series.
New Zealand Hosts England In Wellington For The 3rd ODI Match
New Zealand has displayed remarkable consistency against England in the first two matches. Their all-around brilliance has helped them secure a five-wicket win and a four-wicket win, respectively, putting intense pressure on the English side.
Daryl Mitchell has displayed determination and intent with the bat, and the bowlers also delivered superior performances in the two matches they have played.
The England cricket team has had consistency issues, and its batters have performed miserably. From the top order's misfiring and the middle order's lack of stability, it has been a woeful outing for the visiting side in New Zealand.
Changes in the playing XI may be expected, and all eyes will be on captain Harry Brook to step up and perform with the bat during their innings.
New Zealand vs England, 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming & Telecast Details
When Will The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI Match Take Place?
The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI match will take place on Saturday, November 01, 2025.
Where Will The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI 2025 Match Take Place?
The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI match will take place at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington, New Zealand.
What Time Will The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI Match Start?
The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI match will start at 06:30 AM IST on Monday.
Where Can You Watch The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI Match Live On TV?
In India, the New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Where Can The New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI Match Be Watched On Live Streaming?
In India, the New Zealand vs England 3rd ODI match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.
Published On: 31 October 2025 at 23:53 IST