Women's World Cup 2025: Jemimah Rodrigues Adds Another Feather To Her Cap After Guiding India To Historic Win Over Australia In Semi-Finals

Women's World Cup 2025: India clinched a dominating win over Australia in the second semi-final match at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Thursday, October 31.

It was Jemimah Rodrigues' match-winning knock that caught everyone's eyes in the match. The 25-year-old played an unbeaten knock, scoring 127 runs from 134 balls at a strike rate of 94.78. The 25-year-old hammered 14 fours during her time on the crease.

Jemimah Rodrigues Attains Another Milestone After India's Win Over Australia

After the win, Jemimah added another feather to her cap as she was named the 'Fielder of the Match' for showing grit on the field in the first innings. The youngster took a stunning catch to dismiss Beth Mooney and was later involved in a run-out which removed Tahlia McGrath from the crease. The 25-year-old also saved crucial runs in the first innings.

However, it was Jemimah Rodrigues' knock in the second innings that came under the spotlight.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to their social media handle and shared the BTS from the Indian dressing room, which included the medal ceremony. It was Indian fielding coach Munish Bali who handed over the 'Fielder of the Match' medal to Jemimah Rodrigues in the dressing room.

Jemimah Rodrigues' Stats At Women's World Cup 2025

At the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, Jemimah Rodrigues played seven matches and six innings, scoring 268 runs at an average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 106.35. Currently, she is the ninth-highest run-scorer in the marquee event.

Jemimah Rodrigues made her debut in the Women's ODI in 2018 against Australia. Since then, she has scored 1725 runs after playing 58 ODIs and 55 innings, at a strike rate of 90.32 and an average of 35.2. The 25-year-old has scored three centuries and eight half-centuries in the 50-over format for Team India.

Recapping the match, Australia won the toss and decided to bat against India.

Phoebe Litchfield's 119-run knock powered Australia to 338 in the first innings. Ellyse Perry (77) and Ashleigh Gardner (63) also played a clutch knock.