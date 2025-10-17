New Zealand vs England T20I Series: Here's All You Need To Know About Full Squads, Fixtures, Venues, and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand vs England: New Zealand will lock horns against England in a three-match T20I series, starting from Saturday, October 18. England will tour New Zealand for a white-ball tour.

The Kiwis will play a three-match T20I series against the Three Lions. The first match of the series will be played on Saturday, October 18. The second match of the T20I series will take place on Monday, October 20. The first two matches of the series will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The third and final match of the series will be played on Thursday, October 23, at Eden Park in Auckland.

As of now, England and New Zealand have faced each other 27 times in the T20Is. However, it's the Three Lions who have an edge over the Kiwis as per the head-to-head stats. Out of 27 matches, England clinched 16 wins and New Zealand sealed victories in 10 games.

The England Cricket Team are coming into this series after a 2-0 T20I series win over Ireland. The Three Lions clinched a four-wicket win over Ireland in the first T20I match of the series. The second 20-over match was abandoned after rain played a spoilsport. In the third T20I match, England clinched a dominating six-wicket victory over the Irish side on September 21.

On the other hand, New Zealand are coming into this series after a 2-0 series defeat against Australia. In the first T20I match of the three-game series, Australia clinched a six-wicket win over the Kiwis. The second match of the series ended in a no-result. Meanwhile, the third and final match of the series, the Kiwis conceded a three-wicket defeat to the Aussies on October 4.

New Zealand vs England T20I Series: Fixtures

October 18, Saturday: New Zealand vs England, 1st T20I - Hagley Oval in Christchurch - 11:45 AM IST

October 20, Monday: New Zealand vs England, 2nd T20I - Hagley Oval in Christchurch - 11:45 AM IST

October 23, Thursday: New Zealand vs England, 3rd T20I - Eden Park in Auckland - 11:45 AM IST

New Zealand vs England T20I Series: Full Squads

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert (Wk), Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Zakary Foulkes, Bevon Jacobs.

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (Wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (C), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jamie Overton, Zak Crawley, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker.

New Zealand vs England T20I Series: Live Streaming