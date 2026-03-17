Updated 17 March 2026 at 08:16 IST
New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 2nd T20I: When And Where To Watch
NZ vs SA LIVE Streaming: New Zealand host South Africa in the second T20I of the five-match series at Seddon Park, Hamilton.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
NZ vs SA: After getting the better of the hosts in the T20I opener, South Africa would look to continue the winning momentum when the two sides meet again. The Kiwis would like to bounce back and level the series but it will not be easy.
NZ vs SA LIVE Streaming: All You Need to Know
When will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match take place?
The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, March 15 (IST).
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Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match be held?
The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be held at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand.
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What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match start?
The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST.
Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?
The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match?
The New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
SA vs NZ Squads
South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly, Katene D Clarke, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Ben Sears, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Lockie Ferguson, Dane Cleaver, Jayden Lennox
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 17 March 2026 at 08:14 IST