New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, 3rd T20I: When And Where To Watch

New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: With the series locked at 1-1, the third match would be crucial in the five-match series. New Zealand won the first T20I, but then South Africa bounced back in style to level things up. Now, one gets the feeling that we are in for a mouthwatering contest as the Proteas would be a confident bunch. A high-scoring affair is expected as both sides boast of big-hitters in their line-up.

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will take place on Friday, March 20 (IST).

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Where will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match be held?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be held at the Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

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What time will the New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match start?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will start at 11:45 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be televised live on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa, 3rd T20I match will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

SA vs NZ Squads

South Africa Squad: Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen(w), Rubin Hermann, Jason Smith, Dian Forrester, Jordan Hermann, George Linde, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj(c), Nqobani Mokoena, Ottneil Baartman, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Prenelan Subrayen