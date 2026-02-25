New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch the T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Live in India?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup group-stage competition moves ahead with a high-stakes encounter between New Zealand. The match becomes critical as it is the only chance for both teams to perform to keep their semifinal qualification chances alive.

After New Zealand's first Super 8 fixture was washed out due to rain, it is the ultimate chance for the Blackcaps to stand and deliver in the competition. The Mitchell Santner-led side has been unbelievably dominant in the group stage and would be keen to continue their momentum in the Super 8.

Stars like Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen have powered through brilliantly with the bat. The bowlers have also had a decent outing, and Lockie Ferguson would be the primary focus.

Sri Lanka is coming off a heavy defeat in their first Super 8 match-up and was defeated by England. Their top batters have displayed a promising outing, but the middle order has struggled against slower bowlers.

For Sri Lanka, this is a do-or-die opportunity for the side as one more defeat could push them down in the standings, making it hard for them to be in the top two to qualify.

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Super 8 Match: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026, at 07:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 06:30 PM IST.

Where Will The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Match Take Place?

The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 8 Match will take place at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, Sri Lanka.

How To Watch The New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the New Zealand vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup Super 8 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The T20 World Cup Match Live Telecast?