New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Pitch, Weather, Squads, Head-To-Head Records And LIVE Streaming

New Zealand are all set to kickstart their World Test Championship 2027 campaign with a three-match series against the West Indies. The hosts are also bolstered by former captain Kane Williamson's return to Test cricket. Williamson, who last played a Test match in December 2024, will have a lot to prove and play for when he walks out to bat.

New Zealand are also eyeing a massive turnaround in their Test future as they have managed to win only two of their last seven home series. The Kiwis are expected to start the series as favourites. Here's everything you need to know about the New Zealand vs West Indies Test series.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Head-To-Head Record

New Zealand and West Indies haven't quite played a lot of Test cricket against each other, but whenever they faced each other in the longest format of the game, they have produced some great contests. New Zealand and West Indies have played a total of 49 Tests against each other. The Kiwis have managed to win 17, whereas West Indies have won 13 games. The remaining 19 Test matches ended in a draw.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Weather Report

The first Test match of the series might see some rain interruptions. The weather will be clear on the first day of the game, but the game will witness a few bursts of shower.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Pitch Report

The first Test match of the New Zealand vs West Indies Test series will be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The surface at this particular venue is considered good for batting and has a considerable amount of bounce. The surface has a reputation of assisting the fast bowlers.

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Dissecting The Hagley Oval Pitch

Total Matches: 16

16 Matches won batting first: 4

4 Matches won bowling first: 10

10 Average 1st innings Score: 288

288 Average 2nd innings Score: 315

315 Average 3rd innings Score: 271

271 Average 4th innings Score: 173

New Zealand Vs West Indies, 1st Test: Here Are The Squads