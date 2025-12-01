Virat Kohli Races Past Jacques Kallis In Elusive List, Ex-India Skipper Cements His Place In 'Galaxy Of Greats' Courtesy Of Historic Ranchi Ton

Virat Kohli is not chasing records, at this very moment and the stage in his career, records are chasing the 'Chasemaster'. Virat Kohli, who is in the final phase of his career, continues to defy his age and produce performances that will be remembered for generations to come. Virat Kohli made batting look effortless and easy in the Ranchi ODI, on a turf that was everything but a batter's paradise.

The innings that Kohli played in Ranchi was not a typical innings that he usually plays in the ODIs. Kohli went for a few lofted shots early on in his innings and toyed with South Africa's bowlers and threw them completely off-guard. Courtesy of Virat's innings, India registered 349 runs in their innings.

Virat Kohli Surpasses Jacques Kallis

Courtesy of his magnificent knock of 135 off just 120 balls against South Africa, Virat Kohli was felicitated with the Player of the Match award. This was Virat Kohli's 44th 'player of the match' award in the fifty-over format and his 70th in the highest format of the game.

The former India captain has now surpassed Jacques Kallis in an elusive list that features greats of the game such as Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Shakib Al Hasan. Kohli received his 32nd man of the match at home and is in the top spot of players with most international man of the match awards at home.

List Of Players With Most International 'Man Of The Match' Awards At Home

32: Virat Kohli in 226 matches

Virat Kohli in 226 matches 31: Jacques Kallis in 234 matches

Jacques Kallis in 234 matches 31: Sachin Tendulkar in 258 matches

Sachin Tendulkar in 258 matches 25: Ricky Ponting in 249 matches

Ricky Ponting in 249 matches 25: Shakib Al Hasan in 217 matches

