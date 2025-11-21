New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NZ vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live In India?

New Zealand's Devon Conway in action against West Indies in the 2nd ODI match | Image: AP

New Zealand vs West Indies: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will square off against Shai Hope's West Indies in the third ODI match of the series, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Saturday, November 22.

The third and final ODI clash between New Zealand and West Indies will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.

New Zealand have already won the three-match ODI series over West Indies after sealing the first two matches. Currently, the Kiwis are leading 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. However, West Indies will be aiming to clinch a win in the final game in Hamilton and the series on a high note.

New Zealand started the ODI series against West Indies with a narrow seven-run win at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on November 16. Later in the second ODI match, the Kiwis maintained their momentum and clinched a five-wicket victory over the Caribbeans.

Earlier, New Zealand won the five-match T20I series over West Indies by 3-1.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, November 22.

What time will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match get underway?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will get underway at 6:30 AM IST.

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?

The New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match in India?

The live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be live televised in India on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match in India?