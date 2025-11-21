Updated 21 November 2025 at 21:41 IST
New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NZ vs WI 3rd ODI Match Live In India?
New Zealand will play against West Indies in the 3rd ODI match of the series on Saturday, November 22.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
New Zealand vs West Indies: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand will square off against Shai Hope's West Indies in the third ODI match of the series, at Seddon Park in Hamilton, on Saturday, November 22.
The third and final ODI clash between New Zealand and West Indies will kick off at 6:30 AM IST.
New Zealand have already won the three-match ODI series over West Indies after sealing the first two matches. Currently, the Kiwis are leading 2-0 in the three-match ODI series. However, West Indies will be aiming to clinch a win in the final game in Hamilton and the series on a high note.
Advertisement
New Zealand started the ODI series against West Indies with a narrow seven-run win at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, on November 16. Later in the second ODI match, the Kiwis maintained their momentum and clinched a five-wicket victory over the Caribbeans.
Earlier, New Zealand won the five-match T20I series over West Indies by 3-1.
Advertisement
ALSO READ: Shardul Thakur Named Mumbai Captain For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26 With Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube Returning
New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Match Live Streaming & Live TV Details
When will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?
The New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played on Saturday, November 22.
What time will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match get underway?
The New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will get underway at 6:30 AM IST.
Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?
The New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match in India?
The live TV telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be live televised in India on Sony Sports Network.
Where to watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match in India?
The live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be available on the FanCode/Sony LIV apps and websites in India.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.