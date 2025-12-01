New Zealand vs West Indies Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The 1st Test Match Live In India?

The New Zealand Blackcaps are all set to begin their World Test Championship campaign against the West Indies in a three-match Test series.

After keeping a dominant stand in the white-ball leg — a 3-1 series win in T20I and a 3-0 ODI series whitewash — it is now time for some red-ball action in the region.

The Blackcaps will aim to extend their domination in the game's longest format. West Indies, on the other hand, looks to bounce back from the recent losses and put up a sound performance against its competition.

New Zealand Kick off WTC Campaign Against The West Indies At Home

It will be a special moment for New Zealand all-rounder Zak Foulkes as the spotlight will remain on the rising star. The NZ cricketer will compete in his first international Test at his home domestic ground.

Advertisement

Veteran Kane Williamson is all set to make his red-ball comeback as he gears up for some key action.

The in-form Daryl Mitchell, who will bring stability in the middle order, will reinforce Tom Latham's side.

Advertisement

Matt Henry and Tim Southee will bolster the NZ pace attack, which will provide ample depth in the order.

Also Read: Steve Smith Trains With Special Equipment For Pink Ball Practice As Australia Gears Up For Brisbane Test

The West Indies Cricket Team has a lot to prove in the upcoming competition. Following constant setbacks, the Windies men will look to regroup and display some resilience in the game's longest format.

Captain Roston Chase's side features young guns like Alick Athanaze and Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who will be keen to deliver against a Test titan like NZ.

Playing anchor will be crucial for the veterans in this competition, as the Caribbean will scramble for breakthroughs in the competition.

New Zealand vs West Indies, 1st Test Match Live Streaming Details

When will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test Match take place?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match will take place on Tuesday, December 02, 2025.

Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match take place?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test will take place at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

What time will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match start?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match will start at 03:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match?

The New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network. (Channels: Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 1 HD). The match will start at 03:30 AM IST on Tuesday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match?