Nitish Kumar Reddy Injury: India Coach Provides Much-Needed Update Ahead of Aus-Ind 4th T20I

Aus-Ind, 4th T20I: A day ahead of the penultimate T20I against Australia, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel has provided an update on allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's injury. Reddy was recovering from his left quadriceps injury sustained during the second ODI in Adelaide. Back then, the Board of Control of Cricket in India had said that he was ruled out for the first three T20Is. The question now is, will he be ready and available for the next game?

‘He ticked all of that’

“Yes, he did all his work that was needed or expected of him today, fielding, batting, bowling, and he ticked all of that. So we will find out now, after the assessment, where he is at," bowling coach Morne Morkel told reporters on Wednesday.

In Nitish's absence, Shivam Dube remains the only seam bowling all-rounder in the side. Nitish is important for the side as he has a good game to counter the tracks in Australia. He also brings with him the experience of playing a lot of cricket in Australia, which is priceless.

Can India Take Lead in 4th T20I?

It will not be easy for the men in blue, but again - you cannot put it behind them.

