Sanju Samson For Tristan Stubbs Trade Deal Cannot Happen; Aakash Chopra's Big Prediction Ahead of IPL Retention Deadline

IPL Retention: There is much buzz around Sanju Samson's future at the Indian Premier League as the Rajasthan Royals star has requested the franchise to release him ahead of the retention deadline. What is understood is that Samson wants to head back to Delhi Capitals, and the Royals want Tristan Stubbs in a swap-deal. But will Capitals agree to this swap deal is the question.

‘Cannot leave Tristan Stubbs’

"It seems like Sanju won't stay there. However, if you are leaving an Rs 18 crore player, you need an equally good quality player. If Rajasthan want to release Sanju, which team can give someone in return? KKR will be extremely interested in an all-cash deal. Delhi won't mind, although you also have to release Rs 18 crore for Sanju to come into your side," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

He added: "A slightly strong news that came in was that Sanju is going to Delhi and Tristan Stubbs is going from Delhi to Rajasthan. There will still be a deficit of Rs 8 crore because Tristan is for Rs 10 crore and Sanju is for Rs 18 crore. However, will that happen?"

Advertisement

He concluded: "Delhi won't mind if Sanju Samson comes on their side because Sanju plays well on this ground. They can release Jake-Fraser McGurk if they get Sanju. Sanju will keep and open, and KL Rahul might open with him, but they cannot leave Tristan Stubbs."

Advertisement

When is IPL Retention Deadline?