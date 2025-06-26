Nitish Rana Gearing Up For Delhi Homecoming In Upcoming Domestic Season, Star IPL Batter Receives NOC From UPCA: Reports

Nitish Rana will be heading back to where his cricket career initially began. After spending considerable time in Uttar Pradesh cricket, the Rajasthan Royals batter will come back to Delhi. The Indian cricketer has reportedly received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, and a return to Delhi Cricket could be on the horizon, possibly by the upcoming domestic season.

Nitish Rana Receives NoC From UPCA, Eyes Delhi Return

Star Indian cricketer Nitish Rana made a name for himself in the Indian Premier League, particularly during his stint with the Kolkata Knight Riders. The batter led the franchise as its skipper when Shreyas Iyer missed out because of an injury. Rana has displayed intent and composure in his IPL stint and had a decent start with the Rajasthan Royals this year.

Nitish had represented the UPCA in domestic cricket for two domestic seasons and was likely to switch to Delhi before the upcoming seasons. Rana had mentioned family reasons for his decision.

"The experienced batter asked for an NOC, and we have given it to him. He mentioned family reasons for his decision," The UPCA chief executive officer said, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Nitish Rana Hasn't Impressed In Uttar Pradesh Cricket!

Nitish Rana switched from Delhi to UP to transition himself and was also made the captain. However, the Indian batter barely made an impact. Throughout the 2024-25 domestic season, Nitish scored 150 runs in six innings in the four appearances he has made. Rana also participated in SMAT T20s, scoring 111 runs in the nine matches he played. He played only two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy before being dropped from the side.