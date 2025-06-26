South Africa Name New Captain, Rassie van der Dussen To Lead Proteas In T20Is, Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger Return

South Africa have named Rassie van der Dussen as the captain for the upcoming T20I series featuring Zimbabwe and New Zealand. Fast bowling duo Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger have also returned to the squad after a prolonged absence.

Regular captain Aiden Markram, alongside Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller, have been rested, while Anrich Nortje has been ruled out due to a stress-related injury. As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, coach Shukri Conrad said, "We will have to see the length of the time that he will be out. And the extent of the injury. I really feel for him. He is a superstar fast bowler and having to deal with setback after setback can't be easy. We will wait to see how serious it is."

This will be Shukri Conrad's first assignment in T20Is since he took over the charge. Focus will also be on Dewald Brevis, who impressed during his short stint with CSK in IPL 2025. Brevis also had a brilliant outing in SA20 last season and Rubin Hermann too contributed heavily in this T20 tournament.

Lungi Ngidi, alongside Kwena Maphaka, will lead the pace department while keeping in mind the next T20 World Cup, they named three spinners in Senuran Muthusamy, George Linde and Nqabayomzi Peter.

South Africa T20I Squad For Tri-series

Rassie van der Dussen (capt), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Andile Simelane.