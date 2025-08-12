'No India, No Party': Travis Head Brutally Trolled After Cheap Dismissal During 2nd T20I vs SA

Aus vs SA: Australian batter Travis Head perished early on Tuesday against South Africa during the second T20I at Darwin. Chasing 219 to win, Australia, the hosts, needed a good start. Unfortunately, Head could not get going and provide them the start they were after as he was dismissed for five runs. It was a half-tracker on the stumps from Aiden Markram, Head went on the back foot and pulled it. Unfortunately, he did not get the elevation to clear deep mid-wicket. Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket balanced his feet as he was heading to the cushions and held onto it.

Head is now getting trolled as fans as saying that he only gets runs against India.

‘No India, No Party’

Australia Reeling in Mammoth Chase

The hosts needed a flying start while chasing a mammoth 219 to win. Unfortunately, at the time of filing the copy - Australia have already lost two big wickets.