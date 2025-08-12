Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • 'No India, No Party': Travis Head Brutally Trolled After Cheap Dismissal During 2nd T20I vs SA

Updated 12 August 2025 at 17:14 IST

'No India, No Party': Travis Head Brutally Trolled After Cheap Dismissal During 2nd T20I vs SA

Aus vs SA: Travis Head had a disappointing day in the office during the second T20I against South Africa.

Reported by: Ankit Banerjee
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Travis Head
Travis Head | Image: JioStar Screengrab

Aus vs SA: Australian batter Travis Head perished early on Tuesday against South Africa during the second T20I at Darwin. Chasing 219 to win, Australia, the hosts, needed a good start. Unfortunately, Head could not get going and provide them the start they were after as he was dismissed for five runs. It was a half-tracker on the stumps from Aiden Markram, Head went on the back foot and pulled it. Unfortunately, he did not get the elevation to clear deep mid-wicket. Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who was stationed at deep mid-wicket balanced his feet as he was heading to the cushions and held onto it. 

ALSO READ: Warner Overtakes Kohli On T20 Run-Scorers List After Masterclass Knock

Head is now getting trolled as fans as saying that he only gets runs against India. 

‘No India, No Party’

Australia Reeling in Mammoth Chase

The hosts needed a flying start while chasing a mammoth 219 to win. Unfortunately, at the time of filing the copy - Australia have already lost two big wickets. 

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hazlewood Saves Himself From Tracer Bullet Hit By Dewald Brevis

After the dismissal of Head, they have also lost the wicket of Cameron Green. In the fifth over, Australia are 45 for two. Tim David and Mitchell Marsh are in the middle and they have a mountain to climb. But yes, both the players in the middle are highly capable of gunning down this total. 

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 12 August 2025 at 17:07 IST