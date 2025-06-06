No Mention of Virat Kohli; Aakash Chopra Gives Solution to How Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stampede Could Have Been Averted

Updated 6 June 2025 at 13:30 IST
Chinnaswamy Stampede: What seemed to be a moment of glory and celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, turned ugly as the crowd management outside the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru was poor - resulting to the loss of 11 lives, while more than 50 were injured. Now, the question is - could this have been averted? And, who is to be blamed for this mishap?
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra threw light on the episode and said it could have been avoided had it been held after four days on Sunday.
"The stampede happened when people were trying to enter the ground because the capacity is 30 thousand and three lakh people came. That is correct, but who said or thought that three lakh people won't come? RCB is such a huge franchise, they get so much love, and something happened after so many years," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
"When everyone knew, how did you not know? How will everyone enter? There was no ticketing. It is a disaster waiting to happen. Where is the accountability? It was a tragedy, a mishap, a disaster. Could this not have been done four days later? Could this not have been done on Sunday?" he added.
As unfortunate as it may sound, RCB's emphatic maiden IPL win has been overshadowed by the horrific stampede that took place in Bengaluru - a day after RCB won the title. As per reports, 11 lives were lost and more than 50 injured. The incident has now grabbed national attention as political players are also involved in it. It is so bizarre that #ArrestKohli is trending on social space. Was Kohli at fault by any chance?
