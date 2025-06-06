ArrestKohli Trends After Video of RCB Fan Cutting His Wrist Goes Viral Amid Chinnaswamy Stampede Row

#ArrestKohli: A couple of days after the shocking Bengaluru stampede happened where 11 lives were lost, a clip is circulating on social space which shows an RCB fan cutting his wrists for Virat Kohli, their ultimate superstar. Was it necessary to do it? While it seems bizarre for a fan to do something like this, what is more bizarre is that #ArrestKohli is trending on social space. Now the question is - what has the former RCB captain done?

ALSO READ: Legal Notice To Be Issued To RCB Following First IPL Title Win

Kohli does not even know the fan, but it is his star power that works like magic on his fans and they are ready to go to any extent to prove their fandom. Here is the clip that has now gone viral on social space.

Here is how fans are reacting:

#ArrestKohli Trends

RCB's Win Maiden IPL Title

Meanwhile, it was a season to remember for RCB as they went onto clinch their maiden IPL title after 18 years. Kohli emerged as the most-influential figure in the win as he amassed 657 runs in 15 games and got RCB off to good starts and also won them games while chasing. It was a team effort as bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped up when needed. But unfortunately all of this counts for nothing.

ALSO READ: Phil Salt Confirmed To Miss West Indies T20Is Due To Personal Reasons