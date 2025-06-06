ArrestKohli Trends After Video of RCB Fan Cutting His Wrist Goes Viral Amid Chinnaswamy Stampede Row

Updated 6 June 2025 at 10:37 IST
#ArrestKohli: A couple of days after the shocking Bengaluru stampede happened where 11 lives were lost, a clip is circulating on social space which shows an RCB fan cutting his wrists for Virat Kohli, their ultimate superstar. Was it necessary to do it? While it seems bizarre for a fan to do something like this, what is more bizarre is that #ArrestKohli is trending on social space. Now the question is - what has the former RCB captain done?
Kohli does not even know the fan, but it is his star power that works like magic on his fans and they are ready to go to any extent to prove their fandom. Here is the clip that has now gone viral on social space.
Here is how fans are reacting:
Meanwhile, it was a season to remember for RCB as they went onto clinch their maiden IPL title after 18 years. Kohli emerged as the most-influential figure in the win as he amassed 657 runs in 15 games and got RCB off to good starts and also won them games while chasing. It was a team effort as bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar stepped up when needed. But unfortunately all of this counts for nothing.
What should have been a moment of celebration turned into a moment of mourning. During the stampede, several lives were lost and over 50 were injured. The injured fans were taken to the nearby hospital. Currently, investigations are on to find out who permitted the RCB feliciation despite Karnataka Police's warning.
