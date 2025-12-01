Updated 1 December 2025 at 17:36 IST
'Nobody Makes Instinctive Decisions': Ex-India Star Dismisses Speculations On Virat Kohli's Test Retirement Amid IND vs SA ODI Series
Earlier this year, in May, Virat Kohli retired from the Test format.
Virat Kohli retired from the Test format earlier this year, in May. The player quit the longest format of the game, having played 123 matches for India and scoring 9,230 runs with an average of 30 hundreds. Kohli is still active as an international player in the ODI format.
Following India's humiliating defeat against South Africa in the recent Test Series, speculations arose that the BCCI might ask the RCB player to make a U-turn from his retirement. However, Kohli's former teammate Ravichandran Ashwin has now come forward to dismiss any such rumors. The former CSK player explained that the decision to retire must have been a well-thought-out one by Kohli and that he probably won't be swayed easily from this decision.
Ashwin Believes It Is Unlikely That Virat Kohli Will Return To Test Format
The Indian veteran empathized with the fans who wanted to see Kohli back in the red-ball format; however, he explained that it is an unlikely scenario under any circumstances.
While speaking in a video posted on his YouTube channel, Ashwin shared, "I'm very sure a player like Virat, when he retired from Tests, he is very clear that he wanted to retire. Nobody makes instinctive decisions. As fans, we all want to see Virat Kohli. The way he batted yesterday, fans will think that he is still in prime shape and form, and why are we not getting to see this in Tests?
He concluded, "He has already made his decision in Test cricket. So, let's just make one thing very clear: the decision has already been taken, so revisiting that constantly is not the right way."
BCCI On The Rumors Speculating Kohli's Return
The Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary, Devajit Saikia, recently shared that the rumors claiming that the BCCI asked Kohli to return from his retirement are just rumors and that there have been no conversations with the player regarding the same.
