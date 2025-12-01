When Virat Kohli Rewound The Clock: India Cricketers Reflects On His Vintage Display Of Form In Ranchi

Virat Kohli throws a ball during the first One Day International match between India and South Africa in Ranchi | Image: AP

Team India cricketers were gushing with compliments for Virat Kohli following his timeless knock against South Africa in Ranchi. At the series opener ODI fixture, Kohli displayed his retro brilliance on the field with a historic knock.

It was a special moment for Virat Kohli as he pulled off a stunning display and also made history in the process. The Indian run machine looked in peak form as he troubled the South African bowling attack with his precise shots and panther-like athleticism.

Kuldeep Yadav Praises Virat Kohli For A Classic, Time-Defying Knock in Ranchi

Following Virat Kohli's timeless knock, members of Team India were in awe of the Indian cricketer's batting prowess in Ranchi. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav said that King Kohli had rewound the clock with his batting display.

Kuldeep further added that Virat made it feel like he had gone 8-9 years back in time.

"My career started with Virat bhai when he was the captain. The way he batted, I felt I had gone back 8-9 years, the way he was batting in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2016," Kuldeep Yadav said in a video shared by the BCCI.

The Indian wrist spinner further commented that Virat Kohli looked confident during the innings and that he felt good while being under the senior players' wings. Kuldeep also mentioned that the team has proper energy intensity and feels lucky to be a part of it.

Tilak Varma Also Hails Kohli's Retro Brilliance In Ranchi ODI

Team India's young gun Tilak Varma also complimented Virat Kohli's ODI masterclass in Ranchi and claimed that he had seen one of his best knocks.

The Indian cricketer also said that he was privileged to witness Virta's century live and also applauded how he has had an electrifying presence on the field.

"We have seen one of the best knocks again. I am very happy that I have seen 100 of Virat bhai live. Since the last 17 years, he has always been electrifying in the field, the batting, fielding, everything. He is absolutely top," Tilak Varma said in the video.