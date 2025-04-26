Not Ayush Mhatre! Anil Kumble Names 21-Year-Old Star Batter As Chennai Super Kings' Potential 'Long-Term' Asset In IPL

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) conceded a five-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Friday, April 25th.

Following the loss, MS Dhoni-led Super Kings hold the bottom-most position on the IPL 2025 standings with four points and have a net run rate of -1.302. As of now, the Chennai-based franchise have conceded seven defeats and clinched just two wins. In their previous five matches, CSK managed to win just one game. The ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament is CSK's second-most disappointing season.

The game against SRH was crucial for the Super Kings. They needed to win it to qualify for the playoffs. Now, CSK need to rely on other teams' results. But they still have a very low chance of qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

CSK Has A Young Core To Build On: Anil Kumble

While speaking on JioHotstar, former cricketer Anil Kumble snubbed Ayush Mhatre and said that the South African youngster Dewald Brevis has the potential to be a 'long-term' asset for the Super Kings in the IPL.

Anil Kumble hailed the 21-year-old and said that he has the ability to play spin really stood out during his debut IPL 2025 game.

He added that the Chennai-based franchise has a young core to build on for the upcoming seasons of the tournament.

"His ability to play spin really stood out. Chennai isn’t easy—it’s a two-paced wicket where the odd ball holds up. He’s done it before in South Africa, first-class cricket, and in the U-19s, which is how he came into the IPL. He came in as a replacement, wasn’t even part of the squad originally—and that reminds me of how one ‘Universe Boss’ (Chris Gayle) too walked in as a replacement for RCB in 2011 and became an icon. Brevis has all the shots. With Rachin Ravindra, Mhatre, and Pathirana, CSK has a young core to build on. Brevis has the potential to be a long-term asset for the franchise," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

During his first match in the IPL 2025, Dewald Brevis played a stunning 42-run knock from 25 balls at a strike rate of 168.00. The youngster hammered 1 four and 4 sixes during his time on the crease.

CSK Signed Dewald Brevis To Replace Injured Gurjapneet Singh

The 21-year-old star batter was left unsold during the IPL 2025 mega-auction. However, his fortunes turned around in the mid-season when he was called in as a replacement for the injured Gurjapneet Singh in the CSK squad.