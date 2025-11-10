Not India; IPL 2026 Mini-Auction Reportedly Set to be Held in Abu Dhabi

IPL 2026 Mini-Auction: While everyone is still unsure over where will the upcoming mini-auction of the Indian Premier League be held, there is some clarity finally. As per a report on the TOI, it is understood that the much-awaited mini-auction would be held in Abu Dhabi. While this is not confirmed, what is also not confirmed are the dates for the auction. One thing is for sure, the auction would be held in the third week of December.

Third Consecutive Auction, Overseas

If the auction takes place in Abu Dhabi, it would be the third year running that the auction has not been held in India. The last two auctions were held in Jeddah and Dubai. It is reported that options to have the auction process held in India was the initial plan, but due to lack of a window - it would be held outside the country.

For the unversed, teams would have to finalise their list of retained players by November 15. It is no secret that a high-profile trade between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings is on the cards. Once things are finalised, one of the franchises is expected to make the announcement formally.

Samson to CSK, Jadeja to RR

This is how it is shaping up. While Chennai are showing a lot of interest in Sanju Samson, Rajasthan want Ravindra Jadeja and a bit more.

