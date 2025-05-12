Not Just Overseas Players; 'Insensitive' BCCI Shouldn't Morally Restart Suspended IPL 2025

IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) was abruptly suspended recently due to the tensions existing between India-Pakistan. The May 8 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings in Dharamshala was abandoned after the first innings and since then, there has been no IPL. Without a shred of doubt, the suspension of the cash-rich league would mean massive losses for the BCCI and everyone involved in making the tournament a success.

But now, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has claimed that talks are on and the suspended could resume soon. He also went on to reveal that the BCCI office bearers, officials and IPL governing council will discuss the matter and an official update would be provided on May 12 (Monday).

Reason Why IPL 2025 Should Not Restart

Big Names Missing: Many or most overseas players have left for home or are extremely reluctant to feature in the league again. Now, it is the big overseas names that make the tournament a grand success - without them - it would not be a big spectacle, and hence BCCI should reconsider the timing and not be in a hurry. As per reports, Australia's Mitchell Starc has returned home and is unlikely to return. Also, what is understood is that there is cloud over Josh Hazlewood's return.

The Tensions Are Not Over: The existing tensions between India-Pakistan are not over, in fact - it looks far from over. After US President Donald Trump's claim of ceasefire on Saturday, the Pakistan side violated it hours after the announcement and then India retaliated aptly. Can cricket and tensions happen at the same time as it is not ideal at all? Another reason why the BCCI should reconsider the decision of restating IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 Update